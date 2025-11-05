Uzbekistan expands solar home subsidy uptake to over 35,000 households

More than 35,000 households in Uzbekistan received state subsidies for exporting surplus electricity from rooftop solar systems between January and September, says the State Tax Committee, as participation in the Solar Home program accelerates nationwide.

Image: Daniele La Rosa Messina/Unsplash

Share

Uzbekistan’s government has expanded direct payments to households generating solar power, disbursing more than UZS 153 billion ($12.8 million) under its Solar Home program to encourage wider small-scale adoption and grid exports.

The voluntary initiative, active since April 2023, pays UZS 1,000/kWh for excess electricity supplied to the grid. The number of participants has more than tripled from 10,826 in 2024, signaling accelerating residential uptake.

The northwest region of Khorazm received the largest subsidy allocation this year at UZS 42.6 billion, followed by the autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan at UZS 22.4 billion.

Uzbekistan’s installed solar capacity reached 2,275 MW at the end of 2024, up from 475 MW a year earlier, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The government targets 25 GW of combined solar and wind capacity by 2030.

In October, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced a $142 million financing package for a 1 GW solar project paired with 1.3 GWh of battery storage in Uzbekistan.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Four-year testing finds heat pumps run efficiently even in older homes
04 November 2025 Researchers at Fraunhofer ISE have tested various types of heat pumps in existing buildings across Germany over four years, finding that the systems a...