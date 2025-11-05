Japan’s NGK discontinues manufacturing of sodium-sulfur batteries

From ESS News

At its Board of Directors meeting on October 31, 2025, Japanese ceramics manufacturer NGK Insulators announced that it had resolved to discontinue the manufacturing and sales of its sodium-sulfur (NAS) batteries under its Energy Storage Business and to stop accepting new orders.

The company estimates that the expenses related to this decision will be approximately ¥18,000 million (US$117 million), which is expected to be recorded as extraordinary losses in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

In its FY2025 First Half Results, NGK reported that it had been in discussions with BASF, its partner since 2019, to expand supply capacity and achieve cost reductions in response to anticipated growth in energy storage demand. However, these discussions were discontinued in September 2025.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.