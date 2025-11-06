Bosch starts up 2.5 MW hydrogen electrolyzer in Germany

From pv magazine Germany
German manufacturer Bosch has commissioned its first self-operated hydrogen electrolyzer, comprising two proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis stacks with a combined capacity of 2.5 MW, at its Bamberg site in southern Germany.
Bosch said the new in-house system produces renewable hydrogen in line with European Union requirements, which mandate simultaneous generation of renewable electricity and proximity between energy source and electrolyzer within the same price zone.
The Bosch Hybrion electrolysis stacks, each weighing 23 kilograms, were built at the company’s Bamberg plant and assembled into a complete unit by German hydrogen specialist FEST GmbH in Goslar.
At full load, the system can generate more than one ton of green hydrogen per day – enough to power a 40-ton electric truck equipped with Bosch’s Fuel Cell Power Module (FCPM) for up to 14,000 kilometers.
Bosch also plans to operate the FCPM continuously inside a “lifetime container” at Bamberg, where hydrogen from the electrolyzer will be used to test long-term system performance. Electricity produced by the FCPM will feed back into the electrolyzer both for testing and on-site hydrogen generation. Bosch said multiple operating scenarios will be simulated within the test container.
