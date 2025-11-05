Eco Stor breaks ground on Germany’s largest battery storage project

From ESS News
RWE briefly held the record for Germany’s largest battery storage facility under construction with its 400 MW / 700 MWh project. Following its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Eco Stor’s 300 MW / 714 MWh project in Förderstedt, Saxony-Anhalt, has now taken the lead in terms of storage capacity, becoming the largest battery storage facility currently being built in the country.
High-ranking representatives from politics and industry attended the symbolic ceremony in Saxony-Anhalt, including State Energy Minister Armin Willingmann, Urban Windelen (Federal Managing Director of the Federal Association of Energy Storage Systems BVES), Bernd Schneider (representative of grid operator 50Hertz), René Zok (Mayor of Staßfurt), and Eco-Stor Managing Director Georg Gallmetzer.
