Loom Solar unveils 730 W modules, 1.2 GW factory plan in India

From pv magazine India

Loom Solar showcased its TOPCon and HJT solar modules, rated up to 730 W, at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) 2025 trade show. The products are approved under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The company also presented battery energy storage systems (BESS) ranging from 1 kWh to 5 MWh and made-in-India PV inverters in both on-grid and hybrid variants from 3 kW to 50 kW. It said its lithium BESS products are designed to replace diesel generators and enhance grid stability during peak load conditions.

Separately, Loom Solar announced plans to set up a 1.2 GW solar module factory in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The facility will be equipped for TOPCon and HJT technologies.

“As India transitions to cleaner energy, our focus remains on creating advanced solar, inverter, and storage solutions that make power accessible, reliable, and future-ready for homes, businesses, and industries alike,” said Amod Anand, co-founder and director of Loom Solar. “Our upcoming 1.2 GW factory, along with our commitment to BESS and inverter manufacturing, represents not just an expansion of scale but a roadmap toward India’s clean energy independence.”

The company aims to supply its high-efficiency modules, inverters, and storage systems for large-scale projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme, targeting installations of 1 MW and above.

Loom Solar is also seeking partnerships with public sector entities including railways, telecom operators, and power distribution companies (DISCOMs), which are driving much of India’s solar deployment.

It said this strategic focus underscores its commitment to supporting national clean energy goals and industrial-scale implementation.