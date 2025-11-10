Anker SOLIX announces VPP-ready home energy solution

Anker SOLIX has unveiled its fully upgraded X1 Energy Storage System – an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging into one intelligent platform. The system was showcased at All Energy Australia 2025 and is driven by the country’s “Cheaper Home Batteries” initiative, which has caused a surge in hybrid energy solutions that combine solar and storage. According to the manufacturer, VPP-ready and whole-home backup capabilities are coming soon.

The upgraded Anker SOLIX X1 delivers improved system-level energy management, optimizing how solar, battery, and EV charging interact within the home.

Matching Australia's modern architectural aesthetics, the X1's ultra-slim profile (only 15 cm thick) fits perfectly into narrow spaces while maintaining powerful capacity. Additionally, it withstands coastal humidity and heat with a C5-M anti-corrosion rating and premium materials tested to 90 hours of copper accelerated acetic acid salt spray (CASS) exposure, ensuring robust durability from -20 C to 55 C.

By integrating with Amber’s and Origin’s VPP platforms, homeowners can connect their X1 system to the grid for smart, automated energy trading – unlocking the full potential of home energy storage and significantly reducing electricity costs.

The AC-coupled X1 model is suited for existing solar setups, supporting seamless retrofits that transform PV systems into complete energy storage and backup solutions. The hybrid single-phase model supports a parallel connection of two units, delivering up to 10 kW of output and 60 kWh of storage capacity – meeting larger and more dynamic energy needs while reaching the maximum 50 kWh limit of the Australian initiative’s rebate program. Parallel connection enables four MPPT channels, optimizing solar production from different roof orientations for maximum output all day, all year.

Connected through the Anker App, the X1 Energy Storage System and the new V1 Smart EV Charger create a unified smart-energy ecosystem that syncs solar, battery, and EV data for dynamic energy optimization – cutting household electricity expenses by up to 88% and installation time by 25%.

The V1 charger features IntelliGesture™, which the company claims is the world's first gesture-based charging interface. The system, which was recently awarded the IFA 2025 Innovation Award in the Accessibility category, allows users to start, pause, or switch charging modes with a single swipe.

Whole-home backup coming in 2026

Set to debut in Q1 2026, Anker SOLIX’s Power Dock Pro is an intelligent energy gateway that simplifies whole‑home backup power integration. Featuring a built‑in meter and optimized wiring design, it saves up to 30% in installation time while supporting parallel connection and flexible whole‑home backup options. The system will initially be compatible with solar PV systems, and with other generators in a future update.

For more information, visit: https://www.ankersolix.com/au/installer-hes