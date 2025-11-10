EFT Energy Solutions unveils modular battery for European C&I market

EFT Energy Solutions says its new Industrial Flex system, built around BYD lithium iron phosphate modules, applies residential-level standardization to the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage market.

Image: EFT Energy Solutions

Share

From ESS News

EFT Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of the EFT Systems Group and European service partner for BYD battery storage systems, developed the Industrial Flex platform to simplify deployment for C&I users. The system is based on BYD’s MC Cube battery modules and features an Integrated Control Cabinet housing a Power Conversion System developed by EFT. System operation is managed by an in-house energy management system.

The modular design supports four standard configurations, ranging from 144 kW/501 kWh to 576 kW/2,004 kWh, with additional scaling possible through parallel AC connections. A maximum C-rate of 0.5 is achievable across configurations. EFT said larger projects up to 200 MWh can be implemented using compatible Power Conversion System solutions from manufacturers such as SMA or Power Electronics.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Major solar manufacturers report steep Q3 losses
07 November 2025 Longi Green Energy, JinkoSolar, and JA Solar each posted significant third-quarter losses amid continued price declines and high inventory levels, rai...