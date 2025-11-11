Waaree unveils 645 W back contact solar module with 23.88% efficiency

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies unveiled a new solar module based on back contact (BC) and tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.
The dual-glass panel relies on cells with G12R format and has a power conversion efficiency of 23.88%.
It is part of the Tejomay series, which includes dual-glass back-contact modules ranging from 635 W to 665 W with efficiencies between 23.51% and 24.62%.
The module is constructed using 132 n-type half-cut cells and features 2 mm semi-tempered glass on both the front (HTAR) and back, along with an anodized aluminum alloy frame. It offers a bifaciality of approximately 75%.
The module measures 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and weighs 34 kg. It is backed by a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.
In India, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a total installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar, and 1.4 GW of PERC solar cells.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.