Waaree unveils 645 W back contact solar module with 23.88% efficiency

Waaree Energies has entered the back contact module business with a TOPCon dual-glass module. The new product is based on cells with G12R format.

Image: Waaree Energies

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies unveiled a new solar module based on back contact (BC) and tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.

The dual-glass panel relies on cells with G12R format and has a power conversion efficiency of 23.88%.

It is part of the Tejomay series, which includes dual-glass back-contact modules ranging from 635 W to 665 W with efficiencies between 23.51% and 24.62%.

The module is constructed using 132 n-type half-cut cells and features 2 mm semi-tempered glass on both the front (HTAR) and back, along with an anodized aluminum alloy frame. It offers a bifaciality of approximately 75%.

The module measures 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and weighs 34 kg. It is backed by a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

In India, Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a total installed capacity of 13.3 GW for PV modules, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar, and 1.4 GW of PERC solar cells.

