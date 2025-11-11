Ghana starts working on nation’s largest solar project

The Ghanaian government has broken ground on the country’s largest solar project, the Norbert Anku solar park, located in the Dawa Industrial Enclave within the Greater Accra region.

Solar for Industries Ltd., a subsidiary of Ghanaian conglomerate LMI Holdings, is developing the project in two 100 MW phases. The first phase is slated for completion by December 2026, with the second expected to connect to the grid nine months later.

The presidency of Ghana said in a statement that the project's capacity will be expanded to 1 GW by 2032, making it the largest solar farm in sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa.

International Finance Corp., Enclave Power Co., John Murphy Construction, China International Water and Electric Corp., and SgurrEnergy are listed as implementing partners.

President John Mahama said the project symbolizes the growing investor confidence in Ghana. “Let us build this project with integrity, speed, and purpose, so that when we return here to commission it, we can all say with pride that this is the dawn of Ghana’s clean industrial revolution,” he added.

Once the project is operational, companies in the Dawa Industrial Enclave will benefit from a 10% discount on the power generated.

According to the Africa Solar Industry Association's (AFSIA) project database, Ghana currently operates 188 MW of installed solar capacity, 112 MW of which comes from large-scale solar projects. The database lists Ghana's largest operational solar asset as a 50 MW solar farm commissioned by Bui Power Authority as part of a hybrid hydro-solar system.