Brazil opens consultation for 2026 battery storage capacity auction

From ESS News

Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy has opened a public consultation on the guidelines and structure for the 2026 LRCAP storage capacity auction. The notice was published this week, with the consultation open for 20 days.

According to the draft ordinance, the auction will contract systems of at least 30 MW, with an obligation to deliver maximum power for four hours per day. Contracts will run for ten years, with supply due to begin on 1 August 2028.

Projects connected to points in the National Interconnected System that offer the greatest operational benefit will receive a competitive advantage, with a bonus to be defined by the National System Operator (ONS).

Brazil’s Energy Storage Solutions Association (ABSAE) said around 18 GW of battery projects are ready for registration in the next auction.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.