Nextracker changes name to Nextpower

From pv magazine USA

Today, US-based Nextracker officially changed its name to Nextpower, Inc. to reflect the evolution of the company and expansion beyond the tracker business.

The move toward integration began with a flurry of acquisitions, while still focusing on trackers and being named the top global supplier for solar trackers for the tenth consecutive year. The acquisitions include eBos, software, foundations, robotics, and steel frames.

“Our customers want coherent, integrated solutions that install faster, perform better, and operate more reliably over their lifetime,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower. “Over the past several years, we have been systematically executing a strategy to expand our portfolio and create a comprehensive technology platform that delivers significant benefits across the solar value chain.”

“Our new name reflects this transformation,” Shugar continued. “Nextpower is building on decades of leadership in solar tracking, creating a leading integrated technology platform to support the world’s most advanced clean energy systems. The world is in an electricity super-cycle, and solar is the primary driver, adding more capacity than any other source, at lower cost. As we expand into power conversion systems (PCS), robotics, and AI, we’re enabling customer solutions engineered for the scale, reliability, and complexity of today’s solar power plants.”

The company invested over $40 million to bring robotics and AI under its belt with OnSight Technology, SenseHawk IP and Amir Robotics. It brought a foundation system provider on board when it acquired Ojjo for $119 million. Two months ago, it acquired steel frame specialist Origami Solar for $53 million.

The next step to becoming a completely integrated solar provider is power conversion technology, and this, too is being announced at the company’s Capital Markets Day at its headquarters in Fremont, Calif. The company reports it has been developing domestic power conversion technology internally for several years, and it is now being tested in customer pilots, with a goal to be shipping at the project level in 2026.

Nextpower recently named Jenya Meydbray vice president, focusing on steel solar module frames. In an upcoming pv magazine USA interview, Meydbray described the way in which the solar industry is maturing to the point where companies can be power plant providers rather than individual component providers. The name Nextpower reflects that evolutionary step.

During Nextpower’s Capital Markets Day, Nextpower reaffirms its FY26 outlook and announces its FY27 outlook and long-term financial targets, including $4.8 billion to $5.6 billion in revenue by FY30, with approximately one-third of revenue expected to come from sales of non-tracker products and services. The presentation and Q&A sessions take place from 8:45 a.m. PT to approximately 12:40 p.m. PT and can be accessed via Nextpower’s investor relations website, with an archived replay available following the event.

Author: Anne Fischer