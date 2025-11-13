RenewSys launches TOPCon solar cells at REI 2025

From pv magazine India

RenewSys India showcased its M10R n-type TOPCon solar cells at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025 in Greater Noida.

The solar cells, made in India by RenewSys, meet the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) for government-supported projects. These have dimensions of 182.2 mmx 183.75 mm ±0.25 mm with an average thickness of 130 ± 10 µ m.

The company said these cells are engineered for high efficiency, reliability, and performance across diverse climatic conditions. The cells are being manufactured at RenewSys’ state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, with plans underway to scale up production capacity in response to the rising demand for DCR-compliant solar components.

RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV Modules (5.5 GW) and key components such as encapsulants (30 GW) and backsheets (4 GW), with a high-efficiency cell line (4.5 GW) under installation