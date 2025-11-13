RenewSys launches TOPCon solar cells at REI 2025

From pv magazine India
RenewSys India showcased its M10R n-type TOPCon solar cells at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025 in Greater Noida.
The solar cells, made in India by RenewSys, meet the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) for government-supported projects. These have dimensions of 182.2 mmx 183.75 mm ±0.25 mm with an average thickness of 130 ± 10 µ m.
The company said these cells are engineered for high efficiency, reliability, and performance across diverse climatic conditions. The cells are being manufactured at RenewSys’ state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, with plans underway to scale up production capacity in response to the rising demand for DCR-compliant solar components.
RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV Modules (5.5 GW) and key components such as encapsulants (30 GW) and backsheets (4 GW), with a high-efficiency cell line (4.5 GW) under installation
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.