Chinese PV Industry Brief: DKEM files patent lawsuit against silver paste rival

Wuxi DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) announced that its subsidiary, Zhejiang Soter Materials Technology, has filed a lawsuit with the Zhejiang High People’s Court against Zhejiang Guangda Electronic Technology for alleged infringement of its conductive silver-paste patents. DKEM is seeking an injunction to stop manufacturing and sales, the destruction of relevant production equipment and molds, and compensation of CNY 200 million (USD 27.5 million) for economic and legal costs.

The Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) reported continued stability in polysilicon prices. N-type dense feedstock traded between CNY 49,000 and CNY 55,000 per ton (USD 6,740–7,570), averaging CNY 53,200 (USD 7,320), while N-type granular silicon held steady at CNY 50,000–51,000 per ton (USD 6,870–7,010). In the wafer segment, prices softened. The average price for N-type G10L (182×183.75 mm, 130 μm) wafers slipped 2.3 per cent to CNY 1.28 (USD 0.18) each; N-type G12R (182×210 mm) fell 5.3 per cent to CNY 1.26 (USD 0.17); and N-type G12 (210×210 mm) dropped 3 per cent to CNY 1.60 (USD 0.22).

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, with falling module sales offset by improving margins and robust energy-storage growth. Revenue fell 1.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 1.487 billion, down from USD 1.507 billion in the same period last year. Net income reached USD 8.99 million, reversing a USD 14.03 million loss a year earlier. Adjusted loss per share widened to USD 0.58 from USD 0.31 but was far better than the market consensus of a USD 1.08 loss — a 46 per cent positive surprise. Module shipments dropped sharply to 5.1 GW, down 39 per cent year-on-year, with related revenue falling to USD 839 million from USD 1.217 billion. Operating expenses declined 10.3 per cent to USD 221.7 million, while depreciation and amortization edged down to USD 132.8 million. The company guided fourth-quarter module shipments of 4.6–4.8 GW and storage deliveries of 2.1–2.3 GWh, including about 600 MWh from self-developed projects. Total revenue is expected at USD 1.3–1.5 billion, below market expectations of USD 1.63 billion, with gross margins of 14–16 per cent. Full-year targets were revised to 25–30 GW of module shipments and 14–17 GWh of storage.

Arctech Solar has signed a cooperation agreement with PowerChina for the PIF6 AFIF 4.2 GW solar complex in Saudi Arabia. The company will supply its Skyline II tracking systems for the 1.8 GW AFIF1 and 2.4 GW AFIF2 sub-projects. Arctech said the deal represents its largest single order to date and will serve as a benchmark for solar development in central Saudi Arabia. Once operational, the projects are expected to generate 9 billion kWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power 1.5 million homes.