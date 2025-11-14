This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The Hydrogen Stream: European Commission launches first H2 tender
The European Commission launched the first call for interest under the Hydrogen Mechanism. The mechanism wants to connect potential suppliers with buyers of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia, methanol, certain aviation fuels (eSAF), and eMethane. Offers can be submitted till 2 January 2026. On January 19, the European Commission will publish anonymised information sheets about the supply offers. Off-takers are invited to express their interest between January 19 and March 20. By the end of March, the European executive body will make the results available to participants of the call.
Three University of Palermo researchers found that the most feasible configuration for public transport in islands comprises solar PV, wind turbines, battery storage, an electrolyzer, and hydrogen tanks. According to the research published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, the system achieves a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and 30.8% cost savings over 20 years compared to the conventional diesel bus system. “The optimal system yields a net present cost of € 325,214 and a levelized cost of hydrogen of € 5.19 per kilogram,” said the researchers in “Hydrogen-powered public transport: A sustainable future for Favignana Island.”
Quest One, a manufacturer of PEM electrolysis solutions, and Ryze Power, a European green hydrogen supplier, have agreed to collaborate on a Joint Customer Solution to enable end-to-end hydrogen supply, capitalising on Quest One’s technology and Ryze Power’s distribution network. “The partnership will begin at Quest One’s Gigahub, the production site for PEM electrolyzer stacks in Hamburg. A tube trailer station has been installed at the site and will be operated by Ryze Power. Hydrogen, which is produced during R&D and the end-of-line testing of electrolyzer stacks, will be made available to the market. By joining forces at the Hamburg site, both companies create a platform to expand toward larger customer programs and multi-site projects,” said Quest One.
Fraunhofer IWU announced the completion of the hydrogen projects H2go (fuel cells, especially for freight mobility) and Frhy (electrolyzer production), adding that its Referenfabrik.H2 mechanism is now gearing up to decrease the manufacturing costs of hydrogen systems. “By 2027, the costs for manufacturing electrolysers and fuel cells are to be reduced to 20 percent of current levels,” said the German institute, explaining that the research facility presents reference scenarios “for efficient, scalable production” along the entire value chain, including bipolar plates, their beam welding, seal application, and assembly of fuel cells and electrolyzers.
