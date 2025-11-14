Spain allocates €2 billion to expand clean energy and industry programs

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Sara Aagesen has unveiled a €2 billion aid package aimed at strengthening Spain’s industrial value chain and accelerating the nation’s energy transition.

Primarily funded through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Facility (RTRF) and partially aligned with the European Clean Industry State Aid Framework (CISAF), the program builds on PERTE ERHA, a state strategic initiative focused on renewable energy, renewable hydrogen, and storage.

The package extends implementation deadlines beyond the previous target of Aug. 31, 2026, with some measures now running to 2028, designed to improve absorption of European funds.

The program targets four strategic areas: industrial value chain development, renewable energy integration, electric mobility, and innovative thermal solutions for industrial and residential applications. According to Aagesen, the program is expected to launch before the end of the year.

In June, the ministry awarded €300 million to support 33 projects across 12 autonomous communities. The new package will add €300 million to €350 million for proposals focused on manufacturing renewable energy equipment, including photovoltaics, wind turbines, electrolyzers, and heat pumps, alongside clean industrial technologies. About €300 million to €450 million of funds will support renewable hydrogen initiatives, covering capital and operational costs, while €200 million is earmarked to modernize port infrastructure for offshore wind development.

Renewable energy integration and storage form a central pillar. The program will provide €300 v to €350 million for wind turbine repowering and hybrid projects with storage, and €100 million for pumped-storage hydroelectric plants. Innovative storage-integrated projects, including agrivoltaics, floating solar, and urban integration, will receive €150-200 million. Implementation deadlines for geothermal, marine, and biogas projects are also being extended, building on €120 million already allocated to geothermal initiatives.

Electric mobility is another priority. Moves Corredores will receive €150 million to €200 million to expand charging points along major road networks, while Moves Flotas will allocate €50 million for electrifying delivery vehicle fleets.

The program emphasizes innovative thermal solutions. Between €40 million and €75 million will support electrification of fossil fuel cogeneration plants, with a similar sum directed to district heating and cooling networks to improve energy efficiency in industrial and residential sectors.

By targeting these four areas, the ministry said it aims to advance Spain’s transition to a resilient, sustainable, and technologically advanced energy landscape, reinforcing the country’s commitment to European energy and industrial objectives.