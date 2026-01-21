GoodEnough Energy starts production at 7 GWh BESS factory in India

India-based energy storage company GoodEnough Energy sazs it has commissioned a 7 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in Noida, with plans to expand capacity to more than 25 GWh over the next three years.

Image: GoodEnough Energy

Share

From pv magazine India

GoodEnough Energy has commissioned a 7 GWh BESS factory in Noida, which the company described as the largest such facility in India. Established with an investment exceeding INR 450 crore, the factory is now operational. The company said it plans to expand the facility’s capacity from 7 GWh to more than 25 GWh over the next three years.

Founded in 2023 by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik, and Gaurav Aggarwal, GoodEnough Energy said it is developing energy storage solutions for global markets. The company said it has begun deploying BESS installations across India and is supplying customers across multiple sectors.

“With the government of India aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030 and already surpassing the halfway milestone with 254 GW of renewables, there is an urgent need for up to 230 GWh of energy storage to keep its green grid stable and reliable. The facility mark a transformative leap for India’s clean energy future,” the company said.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Pakistan’s installed PV capacity estimated above 27 GW
20 January 2026 Pakistan has imported over 50 GW of solar modules from China, including 18 GW during the country’s last fiscal year. In the absence of official instal...