GoodEnough Energy starts production at 7 GWh BESS factory in India

From pv magazine India
GoodEnough Energy has commissioned a 7 GWh BESS factory in Noida, which the company described as the largest such facility in India. Established with an investment exceeding INR 450 crore, the factory is now operational. The company said it plans to expand the facility’s capacity from 7 GWh to more than 25 GWh over the next three years.
Founded in 2023 by Adit Agarwal, Akash Kaushik, and Gaurav Aggarwal, GoodEnough Energy said it is developing energy storage solutions for global markets. The company said it has begun deploying BESS installations across India and is supplying customers across multiple sectors.
“With the government of India aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030 and already surpassing the halfway milestone with 254 GW of renewables, there is an urgent need for up to 230 GWh of energy storage to keep its green grid stable and reliable. The facility mark a transformative leap for India’s clean energy future,” the company said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.