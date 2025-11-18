Sweden’s Midsummer and Saab plan CIGS solar module plant in Colombia

From pv magazine LatAm

Midsummer is building the factory in collaboration with Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab. The facility will have an initial annual capacity of 15 MW.

Following the Colombian government’s announcement last week of the country’s first national company dedicated to producing solar panels, created with technical and financial cooperation from the Swedish government, Swedish solar manufacturer Midsummer said it has begun negotiations with fellow Swedish company Saab “for the next phase, aimed at expanding production capacity, of building a solar cell factory in Colombia.”

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding in November 2024 to explore potential industrial cooperation for export markets, focusing on solar-energy manufacturing and technology, a core area of Midsummer’s expertise.

Colombia was identified as a key market for several reasons. Saab recently signed a contract to supply the Colombian Aerospace Force with 17 Gripen fighter jets as part of the country’s air force modernization effort. The deal includes an offset-commitment program with social components and technology-transfer requirements.

The MOU between Saab and Midsummer to develop a solar cell factory in Colombia falls under that framework. Midsummer said in its announcement that the initiative is “linked to the defense and security operations that Saab carries out and to Colombia’s policy of industrial cooperation and technology transfer.”

The company added that in May it received its first machinery order from Saab, valued at more than SEK 143 million (€15.1 million), for equipment to build “a solar cell factory with an annual production capacity of 15 MW.”

Saab also holds an option to scale the 15 MW facility into a large-scale production plant, which could be expanded in phases over the coming years, according to the statement.

Midsummer says it already has a presence in Colombia through a sales company with an initial staff of three. The firm cites strong commercial interest in the region for its products, driven by high electricity prices, strong solar radiation and the prevalence of fragile flat roofs, which it says are well suited for its lightweight solutions.

In Midsummer’s second-quarter interim report, the company highlighted what it sees as “great potential” for expanding rooftop solar in Colombia, particularly in the low-load segment, which it considers its target market. “Retail prices from major national electricity companies are up to three times higher than the estimated electricity costs for Midsummer's facilities,” said the company.