Atlas Renewable Energy energizes 201 MW solar park in Colombia

From pv magazine LatAm
Atlas Renewable Energy, an Ireland-based renewable energy company owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has inaugurated the 201 MW Shangri-La solar park in the municipality of Ibagué in Colombia’s Tolima Department.
The company said the project was financed with about $113 million from a funding package led by IDB Invest and Bancolombia. The installation is the first developed by Atlas Renewable Energy in Colombia and forms part of a partnership between the company and Isagen to develop as much as 1,000 MW of solar capacity in the country.
The Colombian Minister of Mines and Energy, Edwin Palma, attended the inauguration ceremony.
Project development began when Atlas Renewable Energy acquired the site in February 2024. The facility was initially developed by Rayo Energía and Black Orchid Solar.
Shangri-La was one of the solar plants awarded in May 2024 during one of three reconfiguration auctions for Firm Energy Obligations (OEF). The awards covered the periods 2025 to 2026, 2026 to 2027, and 2027 to 2028. The Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission (CREG) convened the auctions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
