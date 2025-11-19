France’s first simplified solar tender draws limited developer interest

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry for Ecological Transition has published the list of winners from the first simplified tender process (AOS), which replaces the former open tender for 100 kw to 500 kW rooftop arrays and solar carports. The ministry listed 157 newly selected winners.

According to deliberations from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), developers submitted 291 applications totaling 82.10 MW, equal to 43% of the 192 MW on offer. Compliant applications accounted for 54.60 MW. The tender was significantly undersubscribed, a result the sector largely anticipated.

A key reason, the CRE said, was the high number of non-compliant submissions despite reduced documentation requirements. Developers also rushed to file projects in the final weeks before the close of the open-application window.

The CRE reported that during the last full observation quarter of the open-application period, from June 1 to Aug. 31, 2025, developers filed 1,770 MW of complete grid-connection applications, far above the quarterly target of 359 MW. Since Jan. 1, 2025, the “S21 Building” window has recorded 3.7 GW of grid-connection requests in the 100 kW to 500 kW segment.

The ministry also reported an average bid price of €88.73 ($102.83)/MWh, compared with a public price cap of €95/MWh. The level is close to the most recent tariff under the previous 100 kW to 500 kW tender at €88.6/MWh. That tariff applied to feed-in tariff contracts, while the AOS scheme uses feed-in premium contracts that include additional costs tied to energy-market valorization.

Of the 291 applications submitted, excluding duplicates and withdrawals, 220 involved rooftop projects. The ministry proposed 129 for approval, a 59% success rate. New buildings accounted for 104 submissions, with 59 proposed for approval. Existing buildings with roof renovation drew 69 submissions, with 39 proposed for approval. Existing buildings without roof renovation generated 34 submissions, with 23 proposed for approval.

Carport projects totaled 61 submissions, with 22 proposed for approval, a 36% success rate. Parking-lot carports accounted for 31 submissions, with seven proposed for approval. Shade structures covering all or part of another activity accounted for 23 submissions, with 14 proposed for approval. Mixed shade structures located partly on a parking lot and partly on another activity generated seven submissions.

Selected projects include 18% with plans for individual self-consumption, with an average expected rate of about 53%. A further 22% plan to join collective self-consumption schemes, with an average projected rate of about 30%.

The ministry has not released the schedule or capacity volumes for subsequent AOS rounds.