India’s solar additions rise as nine-month installations reach 26.6 GW

India installed solar power generation capacity totaling 26.6 GW in the first nine months of 2025, a 53.7% increase from the 17.3 GW added during the same period in 2024, according to a report by Mercom Capital Group. With these additions, cumulative installed solar capacity reached 125.5 GW as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Large-scale projects accounted for 81.5% of the capacity commissioned in the period, while rooftop systems contributed 18.5%.

The report said faster execution ahead of the inter-state transmission system waiver deadline and the upcoming second phase of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) compliance window supported commissioning activity, even as capacity additions slowed during the third quarter.

Commissioning in the third quarter totaled 6.6 GW of large-scale solar, a decrease of 32.3% from the 9.7 GW completed in the second quarter but an increase of more than 141% from the 2.7 GW installed in the third quarter of 2024.

The Mercom report said installations declined in the third quarter because of delays affecting high-tension equipment, uneven grid readiness, and rising curtailment risks. The report also cited uncertainty around the second phase of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, limited availability of tunnel oxide passivated contact modules, and delayed price quotes from Tier 1 manufacturers as factors disrupting procurement schedules.

Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat led large-scale additions during the quarter. Rajasthan contributed 38.2% of the total, while Maharashtra and Gujarat accounted for 20.2% and 17.7% respectively.

“Solar installations in the first nine months of 2025 were the highest India has ever recorded, surpassing all of 2024,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO at Mercom Capital Group. “The industry made solid progress this quarter, but supply constraints, grid congestion, and curtailment continued to hinder execution. DCR supply remains tight and expensive, though long-term visibility is improving. The GST cut provided some relief, but higher cell and module duties offset much of the gain. Looking ahead to 2026, grid constraints remain the primary concern, and transmission capacity must scale rapidly to support growth at this pace.”