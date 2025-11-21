Bahrain runs 3 MW solar tender

Bahrain’s Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs is running a tender for the development of a 3 MW grid-tied solar power plant.
Available tender details state the solar plant will be built for the country’s General Sport Authority under a CAPEX model.
The chosen developer will be responsible for the supply, design, engineering, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar power plant, with work expected to be completed within ten months. The contractor will then enter into a five-year operations and maintenance contract for the facility.
The tender has received nine applications since its publication yesterday. The public notice does not feature a closing date for applications.
Bahrain’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 66 MW by the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Earlier this month, Steel-based investment company Foulath Holding and Dubai-based developer Yellow Door Energy announced plans for a 123 MW solar project in Bahrain, including a 50 MW rooftop solar installation set to become the largest single-site rooftop solar power plant in the world.
