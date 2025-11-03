Bahrain to host world’s largest single-site rooftop solar power plant

Steel-based investment company Foulath Holding and Dubai-based developer Yellow Door Energy have announced plans for a 123 MW solar project in Bahrain.

The project will construct ten rooftop solar plants and four ground-mounted PV installations that will feature almost 190,000 solar panels in total, spread across 707,000 sqm.

Among the rooftop solar installations will be a 50 MW array set to become the largest single-site rooftop solar power plant in the world. The installation will consist of 77,000 solar panels alone, installed across a new 262,000 sqm stockyard shed for Bahrain Steel BSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foulath.

Foulath Holding and Yellow Door Energy signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project at the Gateway Gulf BH Investment Forum over the weekend. Yellow Door Energy will be responsible for overseeing the finance, design, build, commission, operation and maintenance of the solar project throughout the duration of the PPA.

According to a statement published by the developers, the project will generate over 200 GWh of electricity every year once operational and will help to decarbonize Bahrain’s steel production by cutting carbon emissions by 90,000 metric tons.

“I think this project proves how cost-competitive, clean energy can drive forward industry and set a new global benchmark for decarbonizing steel production,” commented Yellow Door Energy chairman Sherif ElKholy.

Bahrain’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 66 MW by the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In 2017, the country unveiled plans to bring online 255 MW of solar by the end of this year.

The country’s Electricity and Water Authority kicked off a 100 MW solar tender last month. It is open for applications until December 28.