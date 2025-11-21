Skyven Technologies commissions steam-generating, industrial heat pump

Texas-based Skyven Technologies has commissioned its Arcturus steam-generating heat pump (SGHP) demonstration project.
The facility, operating in Dallas, Texas, is capable of delivering 1 MWth of boiler-quality steam generated by capturing waste heat. It showcases the company’s end-to-end process, starting from recovering and upcycling industrial heat to generating emissions-free, boiler-quality steam.
The system features multi-stage flash technology via a patent-pending cascading flash vessel that captures the waste heat. It also encompasses control systems that can monitor grid loads and automatically turn off during coincident peak periods when the grid is strained. The control system can also run real-time energy arbitrage between electricity and natural gas to optimize cost and emissions reductions.
Jacob Miller, Skyven Technologies CTO, said the control system allows for seamless integration and ease of operation at industrial facilities. “We built Arcturus to maximize performance, reliability, and replicability at energy-intensive industrial manufacturing facilities across the globe,” he added.
Skyven Technologies says the SGHP demonstration centre currently has a coefficient of performance (COP) of 6.5, which it claims is industry-leading, eight times more efficient than natural gas boilers and six times more efficient than electric boilers and thermal energy storage. The company adds that it is working towards a COP of 8.
Arun Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skyven Technologies, added that the Arcturus product line scales from 1 MWth to 60 MWth of emissions-free steam output. “[This makes] it an ideal solution for a wide range of process steam needs across manufacturing sectors like food and beverage, ethanol, chemicals, pulp and paper, and more,” Gupta said.
In September 2024, Skyven Technologies announced it was providing its Acturus heat pump system to an ethanol plant in Medina, New York.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
