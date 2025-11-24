M&A activity intensifies in French solar sector

From pv magazine France

French agrivoltaic developers Calycé and CalyWattSol, partners for several years, are taking a further step in their development by merging their entities.

They have now formed the joint venture, Calycé Sun, to support agrivoltaic projects of at least 10 hectares of adjacent land with farmers, taking a comprehensive approach. This joint venture is active in land identification, agronomic design, development, financing and monitoring of agricultural and energy performance. Equally managed by CalyWattSol and Calycé, it currently employs 32 people and is developing more than 60 projects representing 1 GW of solar power.

The two companies hope to leverage their synergies. Calycé, founded in Reims in 2011 by farmers, has strong roots in the rural community. On the other hand, CalyWattSol, based in Toulouse, is already very active in the design and development of agrivoltaic projects. Together, their financial capacity is also strengthened thanks to the investment from RIVE Private Investment, Watts.Green and Crédit Agricole Nord Est Partenaires.

In a separate development, the crowdfunding platform Enerfip has just acquired its competitor Lumo, marking its first acquisition.

Founded in 2012, Lumo was owned by the Société Générale group. According to Enerfip, it now represents “more than 50% of the French domestic market.”

The other major competitor is Lendosphere, which acquired Lendopolis in November 2024.

With this acquisition, Enerfip reports having surpassed 100,000 engaged citizens and one billion euros invested in real economy projects. “This milestone marks a decisive turning point for our sector,” said Julien Hostache, president and co-founder of Enerfip. “The integration of Lumo allows us to expand our mission: to offer competitive and transparent savings that enable investment in projects supporting renewable energy production, energy efficiency and sustainable mobility, starting from just €10.”

Between January and June 2025, Enerfip reported raising more than €84 million ($96.9 million) from individual investors to finance 67 projects, representing a 38% increase in funds raised compared to the same period in 2024. About 90% of these funds were allocated to renewable energy projects.