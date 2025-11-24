Morocco signs deal for 30,000 MT polysilicon production plant

Moroccan Minister Karim Zidane has signed an investment agreement with GPM Holding Group to establish a polysilicon production plant in Morocco.

Under the terms of the agreement, the polysilicon plant will be established within the Al-Watiya industrial zone in the southwestern province of Tan-Tan. Local press has reported that GPM Holding, a Moroccan-based solar energy company, has committed $800 million for the facility.

A statement published by Morocco’s Ministry of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies says the plant will have a production capacity of up to 30,000 MT annually, of which 85% will be directed towards export to international markets. The project is expected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs.

“This promising investment will contribute to consolidating Morocco's leadership in the field of renewable energies, and the development of its associated industrial value chains, especially in relation to the manufacturing of solar panel components, strengthening the Kingdom's position as a key factor in the global energy transformation path,” the ministry stated.

An institutional cooperation protocol is also in place for the project, signed between the ministry, GPM Holding, the Tan-Tan province and the administrative region of Wilaya of Guelmim-Oued Noun, in a bid to support the development of an industrial ecosystem and local training efforts.

The polysilicon project was classified as of strategic importance by Morocco’s National Investment Commission in February 2024.

Earlier this month, a study by the Rabat-based Imal Initiative for Climate and Development found Morocco could develop a $31 billion solar market.