Austria deploys 1 GW of PV in January-September period

Austria installed 1,036 MW of PV capacity in the first nine months of 2025, according to figures from PV Austria. The country’s cumulative installed solar capacity currently stands at around 9.3 GW.

The result marks the lowest nine-month expansion in three years and leaves the annual target of 2,000 MW set out in the Austrian grid infrastructure plan (ÖNIP) out of reach. PV Austria described the shortfall as “massive” and warned of declining demand, lost orders, and mounting risks for the industry.

By comparison, Austria added 1,419 MW in the January-September period of 2024 and 1,746 MW in the same period in 2023. Third-quarter installations in 2023 reached 646 MW, more than double the total recorded in the same quarter of 2024.

The decline is most pronounced among residential rooftop systems of up to 20 kilowatts. PV Austria cites political uncertainty, including the abrupt end of the VAT exemption, unclear funding conditions, and ongoing debates over feed-in tariffs, as key factors reducing demand.

“The figures are truly alarming,” said Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of PV Austria. “Photovoltaic installations are at their lowest level in three years, and the industry is under immense pressure. It’s clear how quickly progress can stall when framework conditions become unstable.” She added that companies are losing orders and jobs are at risk.

PV Austria also highlighted a sharp drop in sector-wide demand. “Without reliable political guidelines, this situation will worsen,” Immitzer said. The industry continues to await the adoption of the Electricity Industry Act (ElWG) and the Renewable Energy Expansion Acceleration Act (EABG), both considered essential to advancing Austria’s energy transition.

A recent PV Austria survey showed strong industry support for stable, legally certain policy frameworks. Respondents also prioritised initiatives for energy storage and reducing bureaucratic hurdles to support solar deployment.