The Hydrogen Stream: Ionautics advances catalyst toward production

Ionautics has advanced its platinum-based hydrogen catalyst technology toward full-scale industrial production, with funding from the Swedish Energy Agency. The company and its partners – the Royal Institute of Technology and the RISE Research Institute of Sweden – spent more than five years researching vapor-deposited porous iridium layers for green hydrogen production. Extended testing has demonstrated strong benchmarking performance using ultra-low amounts of iridium, the company said.

Moeve has signed an engineering, procurement, fabrication, and supply contract with thyssenkrupp nucera to provide 300 MW of alkaline water electrolysis technology for the Onuba project in Spain, described as the largest green hydrogen plant in southern Europe. The contract covers 15 standardized 20 MW electrolyzer units for the project's first phase, said thyssenkrupp nucera, noting that Moeve announced its final investment decision (FID) in early March.

thyssenkrupp nucera has also signed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with Juno Joule for a planned 260 MW electrolysis plant in India. The facility will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, with renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO)-compliant ammonia primarily intended for export to Europe. An FID is targeted for fiscal year 2026-27. Juno Joule is developing the project together with Select Energy GmbH.

Advait Greenergy, a subsidiary of India's Advait Energy Transitions, has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with academic institutions, industrial partners, and technology providers to support development of India's green hydrogen and renewable energy sector. The agreements were signed at the inauguration of the company's Phase I 30 MW alkaline electrolyzer assembly facility in Gujarat.