Indonesia think tank seeks partner for offshore floating solar study

Jakarta-based thinktank Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) is searching for a partner to carry out a pre-feasibility study for an offshore floating solar power plant in Sulawesi, an island in Indonesia.

IESR’s request for proposal document says that as Indonesia holds substantial offshore solar energy potential, it is taking the initiative to conduct a preliminary feasibility study on the development of offshore solar PV.

The chosen consultant will be tasked with conducting a techno-economic analysis to determine the preliminary feasibility of developing offshore floating solar in Indonesia, with a specific focus on Sulawesi Island.

They will also be asked to analyze the regulations and permitting requirements for offshore floating solar PV and prepare a pre-feasibility study report that includes recommendations enabling the technology’s implementation. The project duration is set at 60 days.

The deadline to submit bids is Dec. 3, with the contract scheduled for award by Dec. 12.

A desk study by IESR has calculated Indonesia has a technical potential for offshore solar PV reaching approximately 13.3 TW, distributed across the country’s major islands, mostly in areas near the coastline.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has estimated the country's potential solar energy output across ground-mounted and rooftop systems at 3.3 TW. The country’s floating solar potential across water bodies such as reservoirs and natural lakes is estimated at a further 89.73 GW.

Last month, London-based data analytics company GlobalData forecast Indonesia’s cumulative solar capacity is on track to reach 23.2 GW by 2035. Earlier this year, the Indonesian government launched an initiative to deploy 100 GW of solar, consisting of plans for 80 GW of 1 MW solar minigrids with storage, alongside 20 GW of centralized solar power plants.