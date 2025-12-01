Morocco opens tender for 1,000 km UHV transmission line

Morocco is seeking pre-qualified bidders for a 1,000 km ultra-high-voltage alternating current line to transmit about 2 GW between Boujdour and Tensift, with applications due Jan. 15, 2026.

Image: HB Muad/Unsplash

Share

Morocco’s National Office for Electricity and Potable Water (ONEE) is running a tender for the construction of an ultra high voltage (UHV) alternating current (AC) power line.

According to a notice published on the office’s website, the power line will connect the regions of Boujdour and Tensift, transmitting approximately 2 GW of renewable energy over a distance of around 1,000 kilometers.

The first stage of the tender is a pre-qualification round, with prospective applicants invited to submit bids by Jan. 15, 2026. ONEE will then select contractors to participate in the second stage of the tender, which will be carried out under an engineering, procurement and construction model.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for the design, construction and commissioning of the project under a turnkey contract. Commissioning is currently scheduled for December 2028.

The Boujdour-Tensift UHV link forms part of a broader set of major electrical infrastructure projects currently in operation, under construction or in development by ONEE. Among projects under development is a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) set to connect Morocco’s south and central regions.

There are currently over 30,000 km of operational UHV power lines in Morocco, according to figures from ONEE. The office is currently constructing a 400 kV double-circuit line set to be commissioned by mid-next year that will allow for the transmission of an additional 900 MW of power, primarily from new wind farms currently under construction.

Last month, a study by the Rabat-based Imal Initiative for Climate and Development concluded that Morocco could install up to 28.6 GW of distributed solar, producing 66.8 TWh of electricity and creating a $31 billion market.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Huasun unveils 770 W, 2,000 V heterojunction solar module
28 November 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said the higher-voltage design of the new module reduces cable, combiner, pile-foundation, and land-use requirements, deliver...