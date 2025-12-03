Sweden backs indoor solar cell technology

The Swedish Energy Agency has granted SEK 130 million ($13.8 million) to Swedish deep-tech company Exeger to support the development and industrialization of its next-generation indoor solar cell technology.

Known as Powerfoyle, Exeger’s solar cells are capable of transforming both indoor and outdoor light into electricity. Billed as the world’s only fully customizable solar cell, the product aims to replace disposable batteries in electronics by offering a flexible design capable of integration into existing products.

According to details on the company’s website, Powerfoyle is an evolution of dye-sensitized solar cells. The company says its technology features a completely new material with 1,000 times lower resistance than the conducting layer typically found in flexible solar cells, meaning much larger cells can be produced without the need for current collectors.

The Powerfoyle series can be optimized to differing light levels by combining various light-absorbing dyes and electrolytes in the cell, which Exeger says ensures that the maximum power output is generated to match the typical light levels for a particular device, meaning users never have to charge devices.

“We are creating a silicon-free solar cell technology that can replace millions of disposable batteries while reducing the need for critical raw materials,” commented Exeger CEO and Founder Giovanni Fili. “The support from [SEA’s national program] Industriklivet is crucial for enabling the industrialization of the technology.”

A statement published on Exeger’s LinkedIn page adds that the funding “serves as a strong confirmation that our strategy and our continued commitment to building a new sustainable energy industry in Sweden are on the right path.”

SEA added that Exeger’s technology is built on Swedish research, with the solar cells produced through a primarily European supply chain. “Investments in new solar cell technologies open the door to innovative solutions that can support the transition to a sustainable energy system,” commented Klara Helstad, the agency’s Deputy Head of Department for Research, Innovation and Business Development. “Exeger’s technology can help reduce the use of disposable batteries while also decreasing the extraction of critical raw materials.”

Earlier in November, Exeger announced it had secured at least SEK 160 million in funding across the second half of 2025.