SMA launches new containerized medium-voltage substation for large-scale BESS and solar plants

MA Group is expanding its offering for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and large-scale photovoltaic power plants, with the launch on the European market of its new containerized “turnkey” solution MVPS-9200.
In a compact design, it integrates two high-performance inverters, two transformers, and a medium-voltage distribution system into a standard container. It offers EPCs and project developers double the electrical power, integrated within a single unit, simplifying power plant design and installation.
The MVPS-9200 containerized solution is produced in Europe, its development and manufacture relying on a partnership concluded with the Italian company CEP, which brings its expertise on medium voltage components.
Designed for large-scale infrastructure, the MVPS-9200 supports the operation of installations with a DC voltage of 1500 V. Its design ensures high availability, reduces operating costs, and allows for production scheduling, resulting in more efficient plant operation.
Depending on the configuration, the MVPS-9200 solution integrates Sunny Central UP inverters for photovoltaic power plants, and Sunny Central Storage UP or UP-S inverters for BESS systems. Thanks to SiC-MOSFET technology, the Sunny Central UP-S inverter reduces energy losses, thus contributing to lower operating costs.
Available in power classes from MVPS-5860 to MVPS-9200, this containerized version offers several advantages, particularly in terms of maintenance, with a four-field medium voltage distribution installation allowing 50% of the total system power to be maintained during maintenance work.
