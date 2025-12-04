Vertical PV system at Japanese parking lot operating under PPA

Japanese medical equipment provider AirWater and Luxor Solar K.K., the Japanese unit of German solar module maker Luxor Solar GmbH, have announced the completion of a 178.5 kW vertical PV system at a parking lot owned by Japanese telemarketing company JP Two-Way Contact Co., Ltd in Tottori, in the Chūgoku region of southern Japan.

The system, based on Luxor Solar’s proprietary Verpa design, incorporates vertical racks supplied by Germany’s Next2Sun and 525 W bifacial heterojunction PV modules manufactured by Luxor Solar. It began operation on November 20 under an on-site power purchase agreement.

“All electricity generated by this system will be consumed by the center, covering approximately 25% of its total power consumption,” Luxor Solar said in a statement. “This is the first vertical solar power generation system for parking lots in the San’in region and the largest in Japan.”

The company noted that the vertical configuration eliminates the risk of snow damage, requires minimal space, and uses reflected and scattered light from the surrounding area to generate power comparable to rooftop systems.

“Furthermore, by installing the equipment more than 2 meters above ground level, the installation of protective fences, as required by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) ordinance, is unnecessary, allowing the land to be used for other purposes such as parking lots, material storage areas, walkways, and green spaces,” it stated. “Verpa can be installed along property boundaries, in parking lots, green spaces, or along walkways, as long as there is a 2.5 m-wide space.

Air Water recently announced it intends to deploy Verpa systems totaling 1.3 MW at 14 of its facilities and around 10 MW at other locations in Japan during 2026.

Furthermore, it said it is currently developing Verpa-Mova, a portable version of the system that is being tested in the Nagano Prefecture. “This product features a laid-base type that does not require pile foundations, making it easy to install in locations where installation was previously difficult, such as on artificial ground or concrete structures,” the company said, without providing further details.