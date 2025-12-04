Belgian grid operator enters final phase of digital meter rollout

Belgian grid operator Fluvius says it is launching the final phase of a digital meter switchover in the region of Flanders.
The Flemish government started requiring smart meter installations for rooftop solar in 2021 as part of a mandatory rollout for all households. As of September this year, it said it had installed the devices at the homes of 81% of residential solar owners.
According to the most recent figures, 89% of solar panel owners, representing 925,000 homes, apartments and small businesses have now been converted to smart meters. In total, 80% of Flemish customers have now made the switch, representing 2.95 million electricity meters.
Fluvius’ latest update says it will begin installing the final 20% of digital energy meters in Flanders, representing around 1.25 million electricity and gas meters combined, in early 2026.
These customers, who do not own solar panels, have a higher proportion of older connections that often require additional renovations, meaning the last phase of works is scheduled to take until mid-2029.
Fluvius adds that there are 58,000 remaining homes, apartments and small businesses with solar panels still to receive a digital meter, down from 403,000 in early 2025.
This figure includes 20,000 customers who are eligible for a retroactive investment grant as their panels were installed between 2014 and the end of 2020. An average installation could benefit from a grant between €1,000 ($1.168.08) and €2,000, with the deadline to apply for the grant set for the end of this year.
The mandatory rollout comes as Flanders’ residential solar market shifts to a subsidy-free model. The region ended incentives for new rooftop solar installations and phased out net metering in 2024.
Belgium is projected to reach around 33.6 GW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2035, according to a new report from Belgian grid operator Elia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.