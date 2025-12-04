Australia to host 6 GWh CATL battery in gas-plus-storage hybrid with Quinbrook

State-owned generator Stanwell and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners signed memorandums of understanding to deliver a 780 MW / 6,240 MWh CATL battery energy storage system integrated with 1,080 MW of gas turbines at the Gladstone State Development Area in Queensland, Australia.

Image: Stanwell

Share

From ESS News

State-owned generator Stanwell has revealed that it has moved to lock in major shifts to the grid in the Australian state of Queensland, as it signed an exclusivity agreement with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners for the massive Gladstone State Development Area (GSDA) Energy Hub. This area is located some 500 km north of Brisbane in the state of Queensland.

The latest agreement is a rapid escalation of a recent partnership between the two companies, arriving little more than a month after they made a deal for Quinbrook to work on a 12-month pilot test at the site of the Stanwell coal generator with battery industry heavyweight CATL’s EnerQB BESS technology.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sodium-ion battery cell cost could drop to $40/kWh, says IRENA
28 November 2025 A report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) notes that while it is still uncertain whether sodium-ion batteries will become a disr...