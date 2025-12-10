Indonesia’ Pertamina to build 50 MW flexible PV production line in Indonesia

Indonesian energy company PT Peramina Power Indonesia (PII) and Dutch thin-film PV specialists HyET Solaris Netherlands have agreed to work towards manufacturing lightweight and flexible solar products in Indonesia.

The two parties have signed a non-binding term sheet to explore a strategic collaboration focused on bringing HyET Solaris’ flexible thin-film PV technology to large-scale manufacturing in Indonesia.

As a first step, PPI and HyET Solaris plan to jointly develop a pilot project in Indonesia focused on manufacturing HyET Solaris’ lightweight and flexible PV products encompassing its Luxifoli technology.

The work will include constructing a pilot factory with an annual capacity of 50 MW, acting as a modular production line to serve as the foundation for future large-scale expansion. A statement from the two companies says data gathered from the pilot phase will help to assess the economics and viability of scaling up to a full-size, 1 GW per year manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

Their statement adds that approximately 90% of the raw materials required to manufacture Luxifoil is available locally in Indonesia, making the country “well positioned to become a competitive regional production hub for advanced PV technologies.”

Investment required for the pilot factory is currently estimated at €65.4 million ($76.1 million), subject to confirmation through a detailed Feasibility Study. The two companies have also announced that Invest International, a Netherlands-based impact investor, has signed a letter of intent outlining its involvement in the collaboration.

PPI and HyET Solaris have also said they intend to expand their cooperation to positive pilot results, potentially forming a joint venture that may receive an exclusive commercial license to manufacture and supply HyET Solaris products throughout Southeast Asia. The two parties added that discussions regarding equity structure and ownership share will continue as part of the next phase of collaboration.