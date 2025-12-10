Insolation Energy advances major solar manufacturing expansion in India

From pv magazine India

Insolation Energy (INA Solar) has reported progress on its 4.5 GW solar cell manufacturing plant and 18,000 metric ton per year aluminum frame facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.

Civil and pre-engineered building construction for the tunnel-oxidation passivated contact (TOPCon) G12R solar cell lines has begun. Major equipment orders have been placed and advance payments issued. Utility design packages are in the final stages of discussion, and long-lead items are being procured to maintain the project schedule.

Civil works and pre-engineered building construction for the aluminum frame unit are also underway. Foundations for the main plant are being prepared, and major machinery orders have been finalized with advance payments issued.

Insolation Energy expects to fully operationalize its 4.5 GW PV module manufacturing plant in Sawarda, Jaipur, by January 2026. Of the planned capacity, 3 GW is in commercial production, with the remaining 1.5 GW scheduled to come online by January 2026. The company has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its G12R panels up to 635 Wp, with Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) approval anticipated.

The company reported a strong order book, including 1.75 GW of solar module supply contracts and 625 MW of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project orders.