Táctica Industrial unveils off-grid PV system for modular green hydrogen

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish engineering group Táctica Industrial has introduced an off-grid photovoltaic-to-hydrogen system designed to produce green hydrogen at an estimated €400/kW using modular alkaline electrolyzers without inverters or grid connection.

The company said the system generates and consumes hydrogen on-site through an off-grid PV plant linked to modular electrolyzers integrated into medium-voltage direct-current microgrids using power-to-gas technologies.

“It’s a scalable, modular solution that starts with a photovoltaic plant dedicated to continuously powering the system, without the need for a grid connection for transmission or distribution,” José Luis Sierra Suárez, manager of the corporate group, told pv magazine. “Today in Spain, anyone with a photovoltaic system has a small power plant.”

The company said the approach builds on long-standing industrial experience. “Taking advantage of the robustness, reliability, and durability of alkaline electrolysis, we have incorporated technological advances that increase efficiency and adapt the technology to current production needs,” said Sierra.

Green hydrogen generation takes place at the electrical output through the electrolysis system developed by Sinfin Energy, a subsidiary of the group. The electrolytic cell converts renewable electricity into the energy required to split water molecules into hydrogen, collected at the cathode, and oxygen, at the anode. Both gases are recovered separately after drying and separation.

The modular stack allows each unit to be operated and controlled independently.

The PV plant can surpass 200 MW of installed capacity. The system operates with a 250 kW electrolyzer module producing 60 Nm³/h of hydrogen. According to Táctica Industrial, the platform uses “an innovative control architecture in which all operating parameters – voltage, current, electrolyte flow and current density – are monitored and managed individually and automatically.” The company said this enables each unit to adjust its load independently.

The modular architecture supports multiple configurations and allows the plant to adapt to variable renewable output. Integrating several units in one facility reduces production, maintenance, and dismantling costs. The company estimates hydrogen production costs via alkaline electrolysis at €400/kW.

The system can be coupled with downstream hydrogen uses, including synthetic fuels such as ammonia.

According to the developers, the technology “has been validated at small scale, and is market-ready.”