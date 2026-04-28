Dyness battery container stolen from BM Energy logistics partner, units to be remotely blocked

A market alert for the attention of installers, distributors and traders in the solar and storage market.

Image: Rattakarn_, Pixabay

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From ESS News

A container of Dyness DL5.0C and Dyness Tower Pro batteries has been advised as stolen from a logistics partner of Dutch distributor BM Energy. The theft has been reported to police, who have opened an investigation and indicated there are leads in the case, according to a market alert from BM Energy seen by ESS News.

BM Energy is asking installers, distributors, and traders in the solar and storage market to be alert to offers involving either Dyness model through unusual channels or at unusual prices, both potential indicators of stolen goods entering the market.

Importantly, Dyness has confirmed the stolen units will be remotely blocked, preventing them from being activated or used.

Anyone approached with an offer of these products, or who has relevant information is asked to contact Dutch police directly.

 

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