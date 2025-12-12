Inlyte proves out first full-scale iron–sodium battery system in factory test

From ESS News
California start-up Inlyte Energy has announced a key milestone in the development of its long-duration iron–sodium battery technology, completing a factory acceptance test for its first field-ready system at its facility near Derby, UK.
The test, witnessed by representatives from Southern Company – one of the major energy providers in the US – validated the performance and integration readiness of Inlyte’s battery system, which combines advanced sodium metal chloride cells with inverter and control electronics. The achievement marks a major step toward commercialization, the company said.
According to Inlyte, the tested unit incorporates what it describes as the world’s largest sodium metal chloride battery cells and modules built to date, with each module capable of storing more than 300 kWh of energy.
