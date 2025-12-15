Italy clears 710 MW of solar in Puglia, challenges regional PV rules

From pv magazine Italy

Italy’s Council of Ministers last week granted environmental clearance for 11 utility-scale solar projects in the southern region of Puglia, removing a key regulatory barrier to construction. The approvals followed positive Environmental Impact Assessments, a required step before work can begin.

The approved projects total about 710 MW of capacity and are being developed by a mix of Italian and international companies, including Pacifico Energy Partners, Montana, Kenergia, and Canadian Solar. Most of the projects are agrivoltaic systems, the government said in a statement.

At the same time, the Council of Ministers decided to challenge Umbria Region Law No. 7/2025, which introduced “urgent measures” on the energy transition and landscape protection, including rules governing suitable areas for photovoltaic plants. The decision followed a proposal by Minister for Regional Affairs and Local Authorities Roberto Calderoli.

“Certain provisions, in conflict with state regulations regarding the production, transport, and national distribution of energy,” the Council of Ministers said.

The challenge came despite earlier discussions in which most ministerial observations had been accepted, according to Umbrian Environment Councilor Thomas De Luca. He said the only unresolved issue had been a request from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security to delete Article 4, which required the identification of areas unsuitable for renewable energy plants.

The government’s move amounts to a direct attack on regional authority, De Luca said, arguing that the law merely applied national rules allowing regions to identify unsuitable areas for renewable energy installations.

Umbria’s regional government maintains that its powers have not been fully repealed by recent regulatory changes, noting that the interministerial decree of Sept. 10, 2010, setting guidelines for renewable energy plants, remains in force. The regional legislative assembly approved the law in early October, focusing on development in anthropized or already compromised land.

More recently, De Luca criticized the government’s new decree on suitable areas, saying it would effectively classify the entire Umbria region as unsuitable and deprive regions of tools for territorial governance over large agrivoltaic systems.

Legal friction between national and regional authorities has intensified over the past year. In March, Italy’s Constitutional Court struck down a Sardinian moratorium on renewable energy projects, finding it violated constitutional obligations to balance landscape protection with national energy objectives.

Two months later, the regional administrative tribunal for Lazio annulled the government’s “Aree idonee” decree on suitable areas for ground-mounted renewables. The decree, issued in June 2024, allowed regions to set buffer zones around protected assets, with distances varying by plant type and extending up to 7 km.