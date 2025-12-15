Hithium pushes into long-duration storage and AI data centres with 1,300Ah cell, 6.9 MW/55.2 MWh system, and lithium-sodium hybrid

From ESS News
At its annual Ecosystem Day on December 12, Hithium Energy Storage signaled a strategic improvement beyond conventional four-hour batteries, positioning long-duration storage as both a grid asset and a foundation for energy-intensive artificial-intelligence infrastructure.
The company introduced three interlinked products with a clear hierarchy: a purpose-built eight-hour battery cell, a native eight-hour storage system designed around that cell, and a lithium-sodium hybrid solution aimed at AI data centres. Together, Hithium framed the portfolio as a response to two converging pressures on power systems: the intermittency of renewable generation and the rapidly rising, highly volatile electricity demand of digital infrastructure.
