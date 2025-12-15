Mauritius opens 2 MW hybrid solar tender

The Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius has opened a tender for grid-tied, roof-mounted hybrid solar systems.

According to available tender details, the solar systems will have a cumulative capacity of 2 MW and be deployed on the island of Rodrigues, east of the main island of Mauritius. The chosen developer will be responsible for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar system.

The accompanying bidding document adds an optional lot covering the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of modular battery energy storage systems (BESS), up to a total 1 MWh of cumulative capacity.

The project shall be carried out on a turnkey basis, with the solar installations deployed on various public buildings with capacities ranging between 5 kW and 50 kW.

The work will be financed by a grant from the Green Climate Fund, alongside additional investment from the government of Mauritius. Interested applicants must submit their bids electronically by Feb. 2, 2026.

Mauritius currently has 168.5 MW of operational solar, according to the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database.

In November, CEB warned against a growing number of unauthorized solar systems in Mauritius, advising those not registered by Jan. 15, 2026, risk facing disconnection.