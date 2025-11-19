Mauritius warns unauthorized solar systems may be disconnected

The state-owned Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius, the island’s power generation and distribution agency, is warning customers with unauthorized solar systems that they risk disconnection of their electricity supply.

In an update posted on its website, CEB stated there is an increasing number of unauthorized solar systems connected to its distribution network.

The board said such solar installations expose people, buildings and equipment to serious risks including electrocution, fire, equipment damage and deterioration in the quality of electricity supply, as well as undermining the safety of their personnel carrying out maintenance and repair works.

As a result, CEB is urging all its customers with unregistered or unauthorized solar systems, with or without storage facilites, to disconnect until full compliance with regulatory requirements. Under the country’s electricity regulations, citizens must acquire written authorization from both CEB and the country’s Utility Regulatory Authority to operate a solar system.

CEB is inviting citizens with unauthorized or unregistered solar systems to come forward before Jan. 15, 2026, to submit applications for registration. The board’s update adds that failure to obtain the required registration and authorization constitutes a criminal offence, holding a penalty of a fine up to MUR 100,000 ($2,181.11) or imprisonment up to five years.

Mauritius has 168.5 MW of operational solar, according to the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database, of which 13.9 MW comes from C&I installations and solar home systems.