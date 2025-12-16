Ford launches battery storage business, repurposing EV manufacturing capacity

The automotive giant will leverage its plants in Kentucky and Michigan, along with its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology know-how, to provide solutions for energy infrastructure and the expanding data center market. The company plans to begin shipping battery energy storage systems (BESS) in 2027.

Image: Ford

Ford is repurposing underutilized electric vehicle battery capacity and pivoting toward “higher-return opportunities” in the energy storage sector. The automotive giant said Monday it will invest roughly $2 billion in the next two years to scale the new business.

Initial production is expected to come online within 18 months, supported by Ford’s manufacturing expertise and licensed battery technology. By late 2027, the company aims to deploy at least 20 GWh of energy storage annually.

Ford expects the new business – including sales and service – to capture growing demand for battery energy storage from data centers and grid-supporting infrastructure. To that end, the company plans to repurpose existing, underutilized US battery manufacturing capacity in Glendale, Kentucky.

