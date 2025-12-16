India’s SJVN nears completion of 1 GW utility-scale solar project

From pv magazine India
SJVN advanced commissioning at its 1 GW Bikaner solar project in Rajasthan after its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd. (SGEL), began commercial operations of an additional 100.56 MW.
Cumulative commissioned capacity now stands at 830.70 MW, with the remaining capacity expected to come online in the near term.
The utility has secured power purchase agreements covering the full project capacity, supplying electricity to Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Offtakers include Uttarakhand Power Corp. Ltd. for 200 MW, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd. for 300 MW, and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd. for 500 MW.
