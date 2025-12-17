Bulgarian tender awards more than 4 GWh of energy storage capacity across 31 projects

From ESS News
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Energy will pump a total of BGN 228.9 million ($137.2 million) into 31 energy storage facilities following the conclusion of the country’s National Renewable Energy Storage Infrastructure RESTORE 2 procurement plan – its second big energy storage subsidy scheme this year.
The 31 projects will create more than 4 GWh in usable energy storage capacity, the Ministry said.
RESTORE 2 was launched in August 2025 with the goal of supporting the construction and commissioning of national infrastructure from renewable energy storage facilities with at least 1.9 GWh of standalone energy storage capacity.
RESTORE 2’s completion follows the success of the previous RESTORE scheme that concluded in April and selected 82 standalone renewable energy storage projects, with a total investment exceeding BGN 1.15 billion ($675 million).
