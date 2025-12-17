Mexico sanctions former Baja California governor over failed solar contract

From pv magazine Mexico

A Mexican state court has barred former Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla from holding public office for three years over alleged irregularities tied to a failed solar power project.

The State Administrative Court of Baja California sanctioned Bonilla, who served from 2019 to 2021, for what it classified as a serious administrative offense related to a 100 MW solar project planned by US developer Next Energy. The court found that the state government awarded the contract without securing required federal authorization.

“This decision is subject to appeal, and he has the right to take any action he deems in his best interests,” current Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda said at a press conference.

Legal proceedings also involve six former officials from Bonilla’s administration, said the state authorities.

The case dates back to 2021, when the Baja California government signed a contract with Next Energy to develop a 100 MW solar plant in Mexicali. The project received advance payments totaling MXN 123 million ($6.8 million), but construction never began because federal permits were not obtained. The state canceled the contract in 2022 and initiated recovery efforts for the public funds.

Criminal investigations linked to the same case have led to action against former executives of Banca Afirme. David Alejandro, a former executive, was extradited to Mexico in September, while trustee Nabor Medina Garza was arrested in July, authorities said.

Separately, Baja California officials reported that MXN 172 million was recovered in July from funds initially committed to the canceled project.