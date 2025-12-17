US energy storage installations surpass 2024 total by Q3 2025

US energy storage deployments exceeded full-year 2024 levels within nine months, led by utility-scale projects and sustained residential growth, according to industry data.

Image: Wood Mackenzie

ESS News

US energy storage installations have surpassed total deployments recorded in full-year 2024, according to a quarterly report from Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

More than 5.3 GW of energy storage was installed nationwide in the third quarter of 2025. Quarterly installations increased 31% year over year. The third quarter remains the record quarter for deployments, with deployments decreasing by 6% quarter over quarter.

Through three quarters, the industry has exceeded the total deployment of the full year 2024, said the report.

“Strong growth in the US energy storage market reflects a simple reality: meeting rising demand and keeping the grid reliable increasingly requires storage,” said John Hensley, senior vice president of markets and policy analysis at ACP.

