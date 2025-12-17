JA Solar expands into energy storage with new subsidiary

The Chinese PV manufacturer is stepping up its energy storage push with a new Beijing subsidiary capitalized at RMB 300 million ($42 million).

Earlier in December, JA Solar installed a 2.61 MWh battery energy storage system colocated with onsite PV in Sicily

Image: JA Solar

Share

From ESS News

As PV manufacturers continue to bleed red ink, major players are accelerating their push into energy storage. On Dec. 12, JA Solar formally established a dedicated energy storage subsidiary – Beijing JA Solar Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. – with registered capital of RMB 300 million.

According to business information platform Tianyancha, the new subsidiary will focus on R&D in emerging energy technologies, energy storage technology services, manufacturing of new energy power equipment, and related sales. Shareholder records show the company is wholly owned by JA Solar Energy Co., Ltd., itself a subsidiary of JA Solar Technology.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi backs Carbon’s shift to GW-scale solar production in France
16 December 2025 France-based startup Carbon plans to partner with Chinese manufacturer Longi and adopt back-contact (BC) solar technology as it revises its roadmap fo...