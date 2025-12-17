JA Solar expands into energy storage with new subsidiary

From ESS News

As PV manufacturers continue to bleed red ink, major players are accelerating their push into energy storage. On Dec. 12, JA Solar formally established a dedicated energy storage subsidiary – Beijing JA Solar Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. – with registered capital of RMB 300 million.

According to business information platform Tianyancha, the new subsidiary will focus on R&D in emerging energy technologies, energy storage technology services, manufacturing of new energy power equipment, and related sales. Shareholder records show the company is wholly owned by JA Solar Energy Co., Ltd., itself a subsidiary of JA Solar Technology.

