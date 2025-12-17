Indian state selects companies for 2.12 GW pumped storage projects

Bihar State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (BSPGCL) says it has awarded two pumped storage schemes totaling 2.12 GW to private developers under its 2025 policy, targeting faster grid balancing and renewable integration.

Image: PlayMistyForMe, Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

BSPGCL has selected GreenCo Energies and Sun Petrochemicals to develop 2.12 GW of pumped storage capacity under the Bihar Pumped Storage Project Promotion Policy–2025, according to the state utility. The projects are planned in the hilly areas of Nawada district, where elevation differences support pumped storage design.

Project development will be undertaken at the developers’ cost, with combined investment of about INR 130 billion. GreenCo Energies will build a 1,200 MW facility at Ekamba village with an estimated investment of INR 78 billion ($863.1 million), while Sun Petrochemicals will develop a 920 MW project at Gosaitari village with planned spending of about INR 52 billion.

Project design relies on off-stream, closed-loop systems that store monsoon water sourced from the Dhanerjay and Sakri rivers for later generation. The configuration avoids interference with natural river flows and is intended to improve grid stability as renewable capacity expands.

Construction activity is expected to create employment for roughly 8,000 workers. Operating capacity is aimed at supporting peak demand management and higher penetration of variable renewable generation, according to the project framework.

BSPGCL said facilitation support, including land allocation, will be provided through the state Energy Department. Project completion is targeted within three years, following agency selection finalized within five months of the policy notification

